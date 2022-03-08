Trusted by modern teams using Slack worldwide, Personizer Bot helps teams to track time off requests & approvals, vacations, work from home, sick leave, and other absences directly on Slack.
As a team member, you can:
Get notified about the status of your requests :bulb:
Automatically change your status to notify your team :first_place_medal:
As a manager or admin, you can:
Approve or reject time off requests directly from Slack :ballot_box_with_check:
Be proud of your team as they can handle request overlaps on their own :star-struck:
About Personizer:Personizer.com
is your online leave planner! Manage and track all types of absences online, mobile and paperless. Save time, reduce costs and protect your environment. The Personizer Integration for Slack is perfect for keeping track of your team´s vacation and leave and enables team members to manage everything as a self-service.