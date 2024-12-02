資料保留政策
End user data collected to assist with access and authentication to our services and includes ‘name’, ‘email’, and `profile_pic` of all MaxIQ users. We keep your data indefinitely unless you request deletion by contacting us directly. MaxIQ retains data as long as MaxIQ has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it is securely disposed of or archived. MaxIQ in consultation with legal counsel may determine retention periods for data. You may request the deletion of your account by emailing MaxIQ’s team at support@getmaxiq.com.
Please visit our Privacy Policy here - https://www.getmaxiq.com/privacy-policy
資料封存與移除政策
End user data collected to assist with access and authentication to our services and includes ‘name’, ‘email’, and `profile_pic` of all MaxIQ users. We keep your data indefinitely unless you request deletion by contacting us directly. MaxIQ retains data as long as MaxIQ has a need for its use, or to meet regulatory or contractual requirements. Once data is no longer needed, it is securely disposed of or archived. MaxIQ in consultation with legal counsel may determine retention periods for data. You may request the deletion of your account by emailing MaxIQ’s team at support@getmaxiq.com
Please visit our Privacy Policy here - https://www.getmaxiq.com/privacy-policy
資料儲存政策
All MaxIQ files stored in S3 are encrypted using industry-standard AES-256
encryption with AWS-managed keys. S3 encrypts each object on the server, using a
unique key, and then further encrypts the keys themselves with a master key stored
in AWS KMS.
Data stores are configured to enable encryption at rest.
Data stored in MaxIQ's AWS RDS instances, as well as its automated backups and
snapshots, is encrypted using industry-standard AES-256. Encryption keys are AWS-
managed, stored in AWS KMS, and key usage is audited.
資料託管詳細資料
We have our application data hosted on AWS Managed RDS Service and AWS Managed S3 Service on Public Cloud.