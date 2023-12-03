資料保留政策
The komodor application collects personal information, Voluntary information (email, username), and Kubernetes cluster information.
Komodor has a 30 day retention policy for all Kubernetes resources enforced by an automated process.
Integration for Slack does not require any of these fields as this integration does not require any user data to be used.
資料封存與移除政策
All Kubernetes resource data is removed after 30 days. data is not archived.
On integration removal, all integration information is deleted from komodor databases.
資料儲存政策
Komodor’s integration for Slack does not require or store any personal or Kubernetes data from Slack. Therefore, no data is stored as part of this integration. Any temporary data processing that occurs does not involve data retention or storage on Komodor’s servers.
資料託管詳細資料
Personal and Kubernetes data is hosted and encrypted under RDS databases.