隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Screeb will retain Customer data in accordance with General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR). Data of inactive users are removed automatically after 3 years.

資料封存與移除政策 Under Article 17 of the GDPR, individuals have the right to have personal data erased. This is also known as the 'right to be forgotten'. The right only applies to data held at the time the request is received. It does not apply to data that may be created in the future. We remove data upon request, either for a single customer user or for the global customer account. The request usually takes 2 open days. Please contact us on support or at support@screeb.app. For reliability reasons, we don't alter backups. Personal data will be deleted permanently at the end of the backup retention period (from 7 days to 1 month). Data collected by Screeb can be anonymous. If Screeb is not able to identify the end-user doing a direct removal request, the demand will be rejected. A request coming from the Screeb customer will be accepted immediately. Data from inactive visitors are removed automatically after 3 years.

資料儲存政策 Under Article 17 of the GDPR, individuals have the right to have personal data erased. This is also known as the 'right to be forgotten'. The right only applies to data held at the time the request is received. It does not apply to data that may be created in the future. We remove data upon request, either for a single customer user or for the global customer account. The request usually takes 2 open days. Please contact us on support or at support@screeb.app. For reliability reasons, we don't alter backups. Personal data will be deleted permanently at the end of the backup retention period (from 7 days to 1 month). Data collected by Screeb can be anonymous. If Screeb is not able to identify the end-user doing a direct removal request, the demand will be rejected. A request coming from the Screeb customer will be accepted immediately. Data from inactive visitors are removed automatically after 3 years.

資料中心位置 法國

資料託管詳細資料 See the full privacy policy here: https://screeb.app/security-privacy/ Postgresql with Master/Slave replication. Daily backups with 1-week retention.

資料託管公司 OVH + Scaleway

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no