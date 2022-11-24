Alation’s enterprise data catalog dramatically improves the productivity of analysts, increases the accuracy of analytics, and drives confident data-driven decision making while empowering everyone in your organization to find, understand, and govern data. With the Alation app, you can preview an Alation object. Enter the exact url of the object within a Slack message and see a preview of that object’s description, columns, and more. You can then favorite and watch that object, as well as linking back to the object in your own Alation environment. You can also search for an object using the Alation command in a Slack message, select the correct object from a list of provided results, and then preview that object. All of this without needing to leave Slack! Note this is only available for Alation Cloud.