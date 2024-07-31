DevCycle is a feature flag platform built for teams of any size, helping you easily create, rollout, and cleanup feature flags without disrupting your workflow. Using the DevCycle App for Slack, you'll be able to create subscriptions in your Slack workspace to view changes to your Projects, Features, Audiences, and Variables! Create an account with DevCycle and monitor your Feature Flag changes immediately!
To receive updates on Feature changes, you will need to add the bot to chosen Slack channels using the /dvc subscribe Slack commands.
:bulb: To learn more about DevCycle’s integration with Slack, visit our documentation here: https://docs.devcycle.com/integrations/slack
:speech_balloon: Get in touch: support@devcycle.com
or join our Discord community!