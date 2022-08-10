隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Inclusive Bot will retain only the necessary data to fulfill its promised features to the users. This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.

資料封存與移除政策 Inclusive Bot removes all user data on request. In addition to a periodic removal of inactive accounts (no activity in the past 3 years). This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.

資料儲存政策 Inclusive Bot securely stores the data it requires to operate. This is in accordance with GDPR, CCPA and CPRA.