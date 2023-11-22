Onboard's integration for Slack shares real-time status updates, daily and weekly onboarding summaries and enables your team to communicate with clients directly and mark tasks as complete -- all from inside your Slack instance!Onboard offers a range of plans to help guide your Onboarding process. See all available subscription plans at https://onboard.io/pricing.
Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an
“expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained
for 180 days. After this period, the account and related data will be removed. Customers that
wish to voluntarily close their account should download their data manually or via the API
prior to closing their account.
If a customer account is involuntarily suspended, then there is a 30 day grace period during
which the account will be inaccessible but can be reopened if the customer meets their
payment obligations and resolves any terms of service violations.
If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must
ensure that their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be
available for their use. After 30 days, the suspended account will be closed and the data will
enter the “expired” state. It will be permanently removed 180 days thereafter (except when
required by law to retain).
For more information, visit our Trust Center https://trust.onboard.io/
資料封存與移除政策
Stored data must be properly stored and handled while at rest. Considerations for storage and disposal of data at rest in conjunction with Onboard Asset Management Policy, Data Classification Policy and Data Retention Policy include:
Authorization to access or manage stored data
Proper identification of records and their retention period
Technology change and ability to access data throughout retention period
Acceptable timeframe and format to retrieve data
Appropriate methods of disposal
For more information, visit our Trust Center https://trust.onboard.io/
資料儲存政策
Data Encrypted At-Rest
Our databases are encrypted with AES-256, block-level storage encryption.
Data Encrypted In-Transit
Onboard applications and services connect to databases securely by implementing encryption of data in transit using SSL connections.
Passwords Encrypted
Application passwords are always hashed and salted using bcrypt. Additionally, data encryption is offered at rest and in transit by using TLS with at least 128-bit AES encryption.
For more information, visit our Trust Center https://trust.onboard.io/
When someone requests data deletion, a support ticket is created, and we follow our internal process and policy for data deletion to ensure data is properly deleted. Please contact privacy@onboard.io for any data deletion or privacy-related requests.