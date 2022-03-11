OffStack is the perfect tool to boost your developer and data team productivity and collaboration. Run data science analysis, generate architecture diagrams, call APIs and create graphical images, all within Slack.With OffStack you can:Collaborate with teammates Share code that you and your team are working on, pair program and get the creative juices flowing.Experiment with APIs Experiment and test APIs with real time feedback or debug issues collaboratively.Prototype dataflows Run data science analysis and create graphs and images that are generated on the fly, displayed right inside Slack.Teach and Learn Learn new ways to code alongside your colleagues or explain how a programming concept works, all within Slack.Jot thoughts and capture snippets Store code ideas or use cases within your Slack channels and private messages.Share your coding ideas It's easy to share code with OffStack and explain design concepts over Slack.Want to get in touch? Please contact us at https://offstack.app/support
Our Sub-Processors hold the majority of a customer's personal data (for example Stripe for email address and billing information). Users can request for their data to be deleted and we will endeavour to delete said data under the advisement that this may prevent usage of OffStack. Please contact us at escape.electric@gmail.com and we will assist in any way we can.
資料儲存政策
We have implemented appropriate and reasonable technical and organisational security measures designed to protect the security of any personal information we process, such as encryption during transmission of data and regular data backups. Please see our privacy policy for more information https://offstack.app/privacy-policy#infosafe
Our Sub-Processors hold the majority of a customer's personal data (for example Stripe for email address and billing information). If a user wishes for their data to be deleted we will endeavour to delete said data under the advisement that this may prevent usage of OffStack. Please contact us at escape.electric@gmail.com and we will assist in any way we can.