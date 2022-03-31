隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We adhere to the U.S. Department of Commerce's EU Safe Harbor Program (the "Safe Harbor Principles") of Notice (see section on 'Quality, Use, Disclosure, Retention, and Disposal: How We Can Use and Share Your Information'), Choice (see section on 'Choice and Consent'), Onward Transfer (see section on 'Quality, Use, Disclosure, Retention, and Disposal: How We Can Use and Share Your Information'), Security (see section on 'Security Program'), Data Integrity (see section on 'Quality, Use, Disclosure, Retention, and Disposal: How We Can Use and Share Your Information'), Access (see section on 'Your Access to and Correction of Your Personally Identifiable Information'), and Enforcement (see section on'BBBOnline Program: Privacy Complaints by European Union Citizens') with respect to personal information (as defined below). We will respond to your request to access or delete personal information within 30 days as is required under the Safe Harbor program. We will adhere to the requirements of the Safe Harbor Principles with respect to sensitive information (as defined below).

資料封存與移除政策 As a Simplebooklet user, you have the right to be forgotten. You can permanently remove all of your data from Simplebooklet by deleting your account. All of your booklets will immediately be deleted upon confirmation. Where total deletion is not possible (for example, in the case of user analytics), personal data will be anonymized. Data that we are required by law to keep for a certain period of time, such as invoices or offers, will be properly disposed of once the retention period is over.

資料儲存政策 The personal information we collect is stored and processed in United States, or where we or our partners, affiliates and third-party providers maintain facilities. We only transfer data within jurisdictions subject to data protection laws that reflect our commitment to protecting the privacy of our users. We only retain personal information for as long as necessary to provide a service, or to improve our services in future. While we retain this data, we will protect it within commercially acceptable means to prevent loss and theft, as well as unauthorised access, disclosure, copying, use or modification. That said, we advise that no method of electronic transmission or storage is 100% secure, and cannot guarantee absolute data security. If you request your personal information be deleted, or where your personal information becomes no longer relevant to our operations, we will erase it from our system within a reasonable timeframe.

資料中心位置 美國