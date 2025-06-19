資料保留政策
Our data can be segmented into 3 categories:
Business Data containing information about our customer accounts
Customer Data containing account-level data such as configurations and user invites.
Communication Data containing records of interactions and communications logged on behalf of our customers through the use of the platform.
This data is automatically deleted 24 months after an account is closed. This data can be deleted earlier upon request from the account owner by submitting a ticket. This data can be exported prior to the account deletion, but once the data is deleted from the account, it cannot be recovered or reopened.
資料封存與移除政策
We remove data 24 months after account closure or upon customer requests.
資料儲存政策
We make extensive use of Amazon Web Services (AWS). For raw data ingestion, indexing, analysis, and storage takes place in AWS in the US. AWS is certified to a wide range of compliance and security standards, available for review here: https://aws.amazon.com/compliance/programs/.