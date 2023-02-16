Care Coordination for Slack

Care coordinators can improve outcomes and reduce readmissions by enrolling patients in care programs during transitions of care.Notifications on Slack help care coordinators reach out to patients at the right time for greater patient engagement.
For Health Cloud users, Salesforce determines the appropriate retention period for Personal Data on the basis of the amount, nature, and sensitivity of the Personal Data being processed, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure of the Personal Data, whether we can achieve the purposes of the processing through other means, and on the basis of applicable legal requirements (such as applicable statutes of limitation). After expiry of the applicable retention periods, your Personal Data will be deleted. More information can be found here: https://www.salesforce.com/company/privacy/full_privacy/. Retention of Customer Data entered into Health Cloud is governed by your agreement with Salesforce. More information can be found here: https://www.salesforce.com/company/legal/trust-and-compliance-documentation. For Health Cloud and Salesforce customers, after termination of service, please contact customer support or contact us at https://www.salesforce.com/form/other/privacy-request/ to request deletion of Customer Data submitted to the applicable service.
For Health Cloud customers and users, Salesforce operates in a multitenant architecture that is designed to segregate and restrict Customer Data access based on business needs. The architecture provides an effective logical data separation for different customers via a customer-specific unique identifier and allows the use of customer and user role-based access privileges. The specific infrastructure used to host and process Customer Data is described in the “Infrastructure and Sub-processors” documentation available here: www.salesforce.com/content/dam/web/en_us/www/documents/legal/misc/salesforce-infrastructure-and-subprocessors.pdf (http://www.salesforce.com/content/dam/web/en_us/www/documents/legal/misc/salesforce-infrastructure-and-subprocessors.pdf)
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
Requests regarding your personal data should be submitted here: https://www.salesforce.com/form/other/privacy-request/. After termination of all subscriptions associated with any of the Covered Services (“Subscription Termination”), Customer Data submitted to the Covered Services may remain in inactive status for up to 120 days. After such period, Customer data will be overwritten or deleted from production within 90 days. Customer Data will be deleted from backups within 300 days of Subscription Termination. This process is subject to applicable legal requirements. Without limiting the ability for customers to request return of their Customer Data submitted to the applicable Covered Services, Salesforce reserves the right to reduce the number of days it retains such data after termination of the Covered Service. Salesforce will update this Security, Privacy, and Architecture Documentation in the event of such a change. More information can be found here: https://www.salesforce.com/company/legal/trust-and-compliance-documentation.