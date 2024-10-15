隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain Personal Data about you for as long as you have an open account with us or as otherwise necessary to provide you with our Services. In some cases we retain Personal Data for longer, if doing so is necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes or collect fees owed, or is otherwise permitted or required by applicable law, rule or regulation. We may further retain information in an anonymous or aggregated form where that information would not identify you personally.

資料封存與移除政策 The users can request to remove their data by going to their Settings -> General page, and click on "Delete Account", this lets the users delete data associated with them. Relay.app will confirm the user is owner of the data then deletes all of their data from the database. The users have the right to request that we delete the Personal Data that we have collected about you. Under the CCPA, this right is subject to certain exceptions: for example, we may need to retain their Personal Data to provide them with the Services or complete a transaction or other action they have requested. If their deletion request is subject to one of these exceptions, we may deny their deletion request.

資料儲存政策 The users' data is stored using industry standard encryption on well established providers. We are also SOC2 Type II certified; read more at https://www.relay.app/security.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud, primarily AWS

資料託管公司 AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes

應用程式/服務使用大型語言模型 (LLM) yes

使用的 LLM 模型 ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini

LLM 保留設定 OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Workspace are not permitted to use customer data for model training purposes or to retain or use it beyond the scope of the processing the users' requests. Users are explicitly requesting to use an LLM in our app.

LLM 資料租戶政策 OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google Workspace operate in the US