Relay.app
is a modern, crafted automation platform with deeper integrations, better features, and more flexibility.Relay.app
integrates with all the apps your team already uses, like HubSpot, Salesforce, Gmail, Jira, Asana, Calendly, Notion, and Airtable, etc.
With Relay.app
, you can automatically trigger workflows from actions in Slack, send messages, create and update channels, assign tasks, send forms, and more!Great use cases for Relay.app + Slack
* Post customer onboarding updates to a Slack channel
* Add a bug to your issue tracker when a reaction is added to a message
* Send a form to a teammate to gather information about a new project
* Ask a channel whether a support request is high priority or notGet started
* Sign up for free at relay.app/signup
(see pricing plans for teams of every size)
* Explore our template gallery of real-world use cases, and import one to get started in minutes
* Questions? Reach out to support@relay.app
Please note that AI generated content may contain inaccuracies.