隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We retain Slack workspace data (messages, user info, channel metadata) only while your integration is active. Vistaly objects created through Slack (cards, feedback) are retained in your Vistaly workspace independent of the Slack integration status. Slack-specific data is deleted upon app removal, but your created content remains accessible in Vistaly.

資料封存與移除政策 When the Slack app is uninstalled, all Slack-specific data is deleted within 30 days. Vistaly objects created via Slack remain in your Vistaly workspace and are not affected by Slack app removal. To delete Vistaly content, users must do so through their Vistaly account. Immediate deletion of Slack data can be requested at support@vistaly.com.

資料儲存政策 Slack workspace data is stored in secure U.S.-based facilities with encryption at rest and in transit. We maintain enterprise-grade security with access controls and audit logging. International data transfers comply with EU-U.S., UK, and Swiss-U.S. Data Privacy Framework principles. Access is restricted to authorized personnel only.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud Hosted

資料託管公司 Amazon Web Services

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes