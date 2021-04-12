Zscaler SaaS Connector ZsGov 01

Zscaler CASB enables organizations to securely adopt and govern the use of multiple SaaS applications. It provides real-time visibility and controls access and user activity across sanctioned and unsanctioned applications. The fully integrated platform eliminates overlay architectures and simplifies policy creation and administration, ensuring data is protected and compliance is maintained. Learn how to deploy Slack with Zscaler Data Protection at this link: https://www.zscaler.com/resources/solution-briefs/partner-slack-deployment-guide.pdf