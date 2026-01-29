ThoughtSpot Sync

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 App/integration does not store any customer data hence there is no retention policy

資料封存與移除政策 App/integration does not store any customer data hence there is no archival/removal policy

資料儲存政策 App/integration does not store any data customer data

資料託管詳細資料 NA

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no