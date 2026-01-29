ThoughtSpot Sync

ThoughtSpot Slack app enables its customers to send insights they have generated using ThoughtSpot to a Slack channel. This app uses the standard OAuth mechanism for authorization. Once the ThoughtSpot Slack app is authorized by the customer, based on the access privileges of the customer the list of Slack channels are displayed. Customer can then send their insights to these Slack channels.ThoughSpot as BI Tool makes it possible for anyone to use search and AI to find hidden insights in your company data. Put the most innovative technologies from across the cloud ecosystem in the hands of your entire team. With our developer-friendly platform you can embed actionable insights into your applications or build an entirely new breed of interactive data apps. More information about the company and what we do can be found at https://www.thoughtspot.com/