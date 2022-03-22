Amplify by Hootsuite makes it easy for your employees to safely share your content—extending your social reach.
Amplify for Slack lets organizations realize the full potential of their advocates' social media footprint by allowing them to share right from Slack.
• Connect your organization:
Curate a central feed that reinforces your culture, highlights thought leadership, and rewards your most passionate employee advocates
• Gain fast adoption:
Give employees direct access to shareable content in the familiar Slack interface
• Engage employees:
Help employees build their professional brand and stay connected to the stories and news resonating across different departments, divisions, and regions
• Increase your social reach:
Give employees a simple, mobile solution to amplify marketing campaigns and company announcements, as well as support corporate responsibility and community initiatives
This app for Slack requires a paid Amplify account. After installation, you'll be able to:
• View an all-content feed of the organization’s Amplify content
• Filter posts in the feed by topic and view that topic’s content
• View a post’s image, copy, date posted, number of shares, and topic(s)
• Directly share content to their social network
To learn more, check out https://www.hootsuite.com/products/amplify