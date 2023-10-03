We redact Personally Identifiable Information (PII) from all data. Data is only used for identified business reasons Access to the databases is restricted to staff (including our app developers), unless they have a legitimate business reason to access it. We will keep personal data redacted and confidential and limit access to personal data to those who specifically need it to conduct their business activities. We refer to industry standards and use reasonable administrative, technical and physical security measures to protect data from unauthorised access, destruction, use, modification or disclosure. We require industry standard data security measures. We do not share data with third parties in connection with our efforts to reduce fraud or criminal activity, or as permitted by law.