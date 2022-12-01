隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Grain customers maintain complete data control and can easily delete individual recordings via the Grain application. At any point, customers can also request the removal of all data, which is held until deletion is initiated by the user. Once requested, data is permanently deleted after a 30-day period.

資料封存與移除政策 Upon termination of contract or subscription, customers are able to request deletion of their data as part of the account closure procedure. All data flagged for deletion is removed from operational Grain infrastructure within 7 days and within 21 days from database backups.

資料儲存政策 All data is encrypted-at-rest using industry standard 256-bit AES. Backups are retained for 20 days in a separate AWS region to ensure availability.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted

資料託管公司 AWS