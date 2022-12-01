Grain automatically records, transcribes, and summarizes your video meetings with AI. After the meeting, it delivers automated summaries with key points and next steps to where work happens—without requiring you to lift a finger. Focus on your customers and let Grain take care of admin work for you.
Integrate Grain with your Slack workspace to:Send Automated Meeting Summaries to Slack
Get Grain to join your sales calls and customer meetings to generate and share automated meeting notes as a message to a Slack channel of your choice.
No need to take manual notes during the call, and you'll never have to remember to share your call notes in Slack. It's all taken care of automatically now.
"I LOVE Grain AI summary. It allows me to quickly share feedback and customer insights with relevant teams through Slack"— Shareil Nariman
, Head of Customer Success, Arrows
It’s easy to get started. Connect Grain to your Slack workspace, choose the types of meetings you want to send to Slack, and select the preferred Slack channel.
Here are a few ways to use this automation:
1. Share decisions and action items from daily stand-ups.
2. Share essential details from your sales calls.
3. Share Automated summaries from research interviews with the product team.Send Video Highlights to Slack
Select the transcript text to clip and send a important moment from your meeting directly to Slack. Replace hour-long zoom recordings with short video clips to make it easier for your team to digest and act on the information. Got a feature request from a customer? Need to share an insight from your recent customer call? Just send it.
“We actually have a Slack channel #grain-highlights where we'll post the highlights from our customer calls. That way the engineering team can get that insight”.— Ty Kauffman
, Customer Imagineering, Endgame
When you share a Grain link in Slack, it will unfurl so that your team can play and watch the video without leaving the app.
Grain powers thousands of customer-centric teams who get deep insights from every call. Try Grain for free: https://grain.com/