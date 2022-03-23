Archive360 for Slack

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, contact us at privacy@Archive360.com. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.

資料封存與移除政策 We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, contact us at privacy@Archive360.com. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.

資料儲存政策 We will retain your information for as long as your account is active or as needed to provide you services. If you wish to cancel your account or request that we no longer use your information to provide you services, contact us at privacy@Archive360.com. We will retain and use your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements.