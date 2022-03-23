Archive360 for Slack

Slack helps employees work together more productively, creating millions of records daily that could expose your organization to legal, regulatory and data privacy risks.
Archive360 provides a highly scalable and secure archiving and information management platform that centralizes the management of all types of structured and unstructured data – including messages, emails, and files – to meet today’s regulatory, legal, and business intelligence requirements. The cloud-native repository is built to quickly process large volumes of data (PBs) for better e-discovery, onboarding and information management, no matter how many users or workloads.
Archive360 Slack Archiving automatically captures content directly from Slack in its native format and in full context so you can review Slack content – including channel messages, direct messages, message edits, reactions, and files – like it appears in Slack and easily interpret conversations. You can:
Automatically capture, archive, index, classify and scan Slack communications
Track conversations across communication channels (i.e., Slack and email)
Monitor Slack messages to meet supervisory review requirements
Automatically alert reviewers if policy violations are detected
Define policies to automatically manage Slack message retention and disposition
Quickly search/review archived Slack messages using our and/or leading e-Discovery solutions
Automatically enforce legal holds on Slack communications
Protect Slack messages from alteration with WORM/SEC compliant immutable storage
Easily produce defensible Slack data for investigations and litigation
Implement a true Zero-Trust security model:
It’s your data, in your cloud, under your control
An Archive2Azure subscription is required to install this app. For more information or to sign up for services go to https://www.archive360.com/contact-us
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