資料保留政策
Customer data is retained for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed. Expired account data will be retained forever. Customers that wish to voluntarily close their account should download their data manually prior to closing their account.
If a customer account is involuntarily suspended, the account will be inaccessible but can be reopened if the customer meets their payment obligations and resolves any terms of service violations. If a customer wishes to manually backup their data in a suspended account, then they must ensure that their account is brought back to good standing so that the user interface will be available for their use.
資料封存與移除政策
Uplimit will remove any data and PII associated with the account when the customer makes such a request officially on the platform.
資料儲存政策
Uplimit hosts on Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the US-West (Virginia) region by default. Data is replicated across multiple regions for redundancy and disaster recovery. All Uplimit employees adhere to the following processes to reduce the risk of compromising Production
Data:
• Ensure that confidential data is stored in a manner that supports user access logs and automated monitoring for potential security incidents.
• Ensure Uplimit Customer Production Data is segmented and only accessible to Customer authorized to access data.
• All Production Data at rest is stored on encrypted volumes using encryption keys managed by AWS/Uplimit.