資料保留政策
Client data will be deleted upon the end of either a trial or contractual agreement with SEC Filing Bot.
資料封存與移除政策
We will delete client data upon the end of either a trial or contractual agreement with SEC Filing Bot. All customer data is stored through a third-party service. Data can be requested to be removed at www.secfilingbot.com/legal/privacy.
資料儲存政策
We only store payment information like Name, Email, email address, etc. This is all stored through a third-party service (Stripe). Data can be deleted at www.secfilingbot.com/legal/privacy
資料託管詳細資料
AWS to trigger the incoming webhook.