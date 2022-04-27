隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Client data will be deleted upon the end of either a trial or contractual agreement with SEC Filing Bot.

資料封存與移除政策 We will delete client data upon the end of either a trial or contractual agreement with SEC Filing Bot. All customer data is stored through a third-party service. Data can be requested to be removed at www.secfilingbot.com/legal/privacy.

資料儲存政策 We only store payment information like Name, Email, email address, etc. This is all stored through a third-party service (Stripe). Data can be deleted at www.secfilingbot.com/legal/privacy

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 AWS to trigger the incoming webhook.

資料託管公司 AWS