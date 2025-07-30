資料保留政策
Canopact retains Customer Data only where necessary to provide its services and only for as long as a customer is an existing Canopact user. We securely retain basic data, including Slack usernames, Slack profile images, email addresses and Slack workspace names for existing users. We only retain message data when a post is scheduled to be sent via Canopact’s app. Once posted, Canopact doesn’t retain the message data. We only retain the title/ heading and date/ time of the post for the customer’s benefit to track analytics.
資料封存與移除政策
When a workspace administrator deletes the Canopact app, all Customer data obtained from the customer’s Slack workspace is deleted in accordance with the applicable laws (e.g., UK-GDPR, EU-GDPR). When data is deleted by Canopact, it is permanently deleted (as opposed to soft deleted). Canopact would only retain Customer Data for previous customers where we are legally required to do so.
資料儲存政策
Canopact uses Render, which is a secure hosting platform for our servers (servers located in Germany). Render uses the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) provided by Amazon RDS for PostgreSQL to encrypt data at rest and during transfer, using 256-bit encryption. Render provides fully managed TLS certificates and redirects all HTTP requests to HTTPS so that users’ security is never compromised. Canopact’s servers support TLS v1.2 and above, providing secure communications over our network. Render also backs up Canopact’s PostgreSQL databases on a daily basis to prevent data loss, retaining all backups for at least 7 days.
資料託管詳細資料
Refer to Data Storage policy above. For list of sub-processors, refer to the table at the end of the Privacy & Security Policy.