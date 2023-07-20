資料保留政策
Hex retains customer data for the duration of the customer's contract with Hex.
資料封存與移除政策
Hex may provide the option for customers to delete data after their subscription ends. This request must be made by the customer, and Hex may require additional ID verification. Hex will hard delete all information from currently running production systems within 30 days of the deletion request.
資料儲存政策
Hex offers the choice of US and EU data residency for multi-tenant deployments. Hex single-tenant deployments may store data in an AWS region specified by the customer, subject to AWS service availability.
資料託管詳細資料
Hex utilizes Amazon Web Services (AWS) to host its SaaS platform.
使用的 LLM 模型
Hex leverages models from OpenAI and Anthropic on an enterprise, zero training, zero retention policy.
LLM 保留設定
Hex's LLM providers have a zero retention, zero training policy.
LLM 資料租戶政策
Hex AI features operate in a multi-tenant environment.
LLM 資料常駐政策
By default Hex AI uses US data residency.