Hex is a platform for collaborative analytics and data science. It brings together the best of code notebooks, data apps, and knowledge management, making it easy to use data and share the results. Use SQL or Python, together or alone. With Hex and Slack, teams can easily collaborate and share insights across platforms, as well as receive real-time notifications to stay informed about the latest updates.

- Scheduled notifications: Seamlessly schedule runs of your project to deliver to any Slack channel via the Hex UI or Public API.

- Personal notifications: Stay in the loop on what’s happening in Hex. Get notified about comments on your project, access requests, and much more!

- Hex Agent in Slack: Ask questions, analyze data, and get AI-powered insights without leaving Slack! DM or @ mention the Hex Slack app to get started.



Hex's AI features are opt-in. Please note that AI-generated content may contain inaccuracies.