Zoho Meeting is a cloud-based video conferencing solution that empowers businesses to connect with remote teams over online meetings. Launch instant meetings and schedule future meetings directly from your Slack account.Using Zoho Meeting's integration with Slack, you can: Start and schedule online meetings using slash commands Keep track of all past and upcoming meetings from your Slack workspace Use one Zoho Meeting account for all your workspaces
We hold the data in your account as long as you choose to use Zoho Services. Once you terminate your Zoho user account, your data will get deleted from the active database during the next clean-up that occurs once every 6 months. The data deleted from the active database will be deleted from backups after 3 months. In case of your unpaid account being inactive for a continuous period of 120 days, we will terminate it after giving you prior notice and option to back-up your data.
A verified and authorized vendor carries out the disposal of unusable devices. Until such time, we categorize and store them in a secure location. Any information contained inside the devices is formatted before disposal. We degauss failed hard drives and then physically destroy them using a shredder. We crypto-erase and shred failed Solid State Devices (SSDs).
Refer detailed policy here - https://www.zoho.com/security.html#:~:text=Data%20retention%20and%20disposal
資料封存與移除政策
We hold the data in your account as long as you choose to use Zoho Services. Once you terminate your Zoho user account, your data will get deleted from the active database during the next clean-up that occurs once every 6 months. The data deleted from the active database will be deleted from backups after 3 months. In case of your unpaid account being inactive for a continuous period of 120 days, we will terminate it after giving you prior notice and option to back-up your data.
A verified and authorized vendor carries out the disposal of unusable devices. Until such time, we categorize and store them in a secure location. Any information contained inside the devices is formatted before disposal. We degauss failed hard drives and then physically destroy them using a shredder. We crypto-erase and shred failed Solid State Devices (SSDs).
Refer detailed policy here - https://www.zoho.com/security.html#:~:text=Data%20retention%20and%20disposal
資料儲存政策
We run incremental backups everyday and weekly full backups of our databases using Zoho Admin Console (ZAC) for Zoho's DCs. Backup data in the DC is stored in the same location and encrypted using AES-256 bit algorithm. We store them in tar.gz format. All backed up data are retained for a period of three months. If a customer requests for data recovery within the retention period, we will restore their data and provide secure access to it. The timeline for data restoration depends on the size of the data and the complexity involved.
To ensure the safety of the backed-up data, we use a redundant array of independent disks (RAID) in the backup servers. All backups are scheduled and tracked regularly. In case of a failure, a re-run is initiated and is fixed immediately. The integrity and validation checks of the full backups are done automatically by the ZAC tool.
From your end, we strongly recommend scheduling regular backups of your data by exporting them from the respective Zoho services and storing it locally in your infrastructure.
Refer detailed policy here - https://www.zoho.com/security.html#:~:text=Backup
We hold the data in your account as long as you choose to use Zoho Services. Once you terminate your Zoho user account, your data will get deleted from the active database during the next clean-up that occurs once every 6 months. The data deleted from the active database will be deleted from backups after 3 months. In case of your unpaid account being inactive for a continuous period of 120 days, we will terminate it after giving you prior notice and option to back-up your data.
A verified and authorized vendor carries out the disposal of unusable devices. Until such time, we categorize and store them in a secure location. Any information contained inside the devices is formatted before disposal. We degauss failed hard drives and then physically destroy them using a shredder. We crypto-erase and shred failed Solid State Devices (SSDs).
Refer detailed policy here -https://www.zoho.com/security.html#:~:text=Data%20retention%20and%20disposal