ActiveCampaign is the autonomous marketing platform built to transform how marketers, agencies, and business owners work. Use Active Intelligence to power goal-aware automations and orchestrate personalized experiences across email, SMS, and WhatsApp. Effortlessly integrate with 950+ apps, uncover deep performance insights, and optimize your workflows so you win every day. ActiveCampaign Bot for Slack

Find contact info quickly and stay organized, right in Slack. With the ActiveCampaign Bot for Slack, your contacts and notes are always at your fingertips. Here's what you can do with the ActiveCampaign Bot for Slack:

* Create contacts, deals, accounts, and tasks.

* Update contacts, deals, and accounts with a couple of clicks.

* Receive contact, deal, and account notifications in real time.

* Search for contacts, deals, accounts, and more using Slack global shortcuts.

* Add prospects to automations without leaving Slack.

* Unfurl contact, deal, and account records in Slack messages.