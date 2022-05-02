ActiveCampaign Bot

資料保留政策
Upon termination of the subscription and written request by the client, ActiveCampaign will return or destroy all Personal Information imported into the services by the client, except for backup or archival copies and where applicable law requires its storage for a specified period of time. For more information, please see our DPA located at https://www.activecampaign.com/legal/dpa
資料儲存政策
ActiveCampaign operates globally, which means Personal Information may be stored and processed where we or our service providers are located.
資料託管詳細資料
ActiveCampaign’s primary data and servers are hosted at Amazon Web Services (AWS).
資料託管公司
Amazon Web Services (AWS)