Globalping

Volentio JSD Limited will retain your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use your Personal Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. Volentio JSD Limited will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period of time, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.

資料封存與移除政策

Volentio JSD Limited aims to take reasonable steps to allow you to correct, amend, delete, or limit the use of your Personal Data. Whenever made possible, you can update your Personal Data directly within your account settings section. If you are unable to change your Personal Data, please contact us to make the required changes. If you wish to be informed what Personal Data we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us. In certain circumstances, you have the right: To access and receive a copy of the Personal Data we hold about you To rectify any Personal Data held about you that is inaccurate To request the deletion of Personal Data held about you You have the right to data portability for the information you provide to Volentio JSD Limited. You can request to obtain a copy of your Personal Data in a commonly used electronic format so that you can manage and move it. Please note that we may ask you to verify your identity before responding to such requests.