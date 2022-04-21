Improve your purchasing experience with direct Precoro and Slack integration – fasten your approval workflow and focus on strategic tasks. Precoro is a customizable platform to automate procurement and spending operations. Its integration with Slack allows you to centralize notifications and make financial document decisions from one workspace. Map as many users as you want. Set specific roles for your colleagues in the approval chain and sync their Precoro profiles with Slack accounts.• Stay tuned for colleagues' requests. Get notifications about pending documents directly in Slack once your colleagues create their inquiries. • Have the full picture of each request. All notifications contain detailed information such as purchaser details, delivery dates, department, and the total inquiry amount.• Check additional document details provided in the thread and leave notes for your colleagues in case of revision. • Make financial decisions in mere seconds. Approve or reject requests with a click of a button in your Slack workspace.
https://precoro.com/privacyhttps://precoro.com/terms
Precoro is a custodian of Customer Data. During the term of using the Services and/or having an active Precoro Account, the Customer will be permitted to export or share certain Customer Data used for the provision of the Services and collaboration between Precoro and the Customer under these Terms. The Customer acknowledges and agrees that the ability to export or share Customer Data may be limited or unavailable after the Precoro Account is de-activated or Services are no longer provided to the Customer. Following the termination or expiration of any of the Services ordered or a de-activation of the Customer's Precoro Account, we will have no obligation to maintain or provide any Customer Data and may thereafter delete all Customer Data in our systems or otherwise in our possession or under our control. Customer Data is stored no longer than one year after the termination unless otherwise is not requested by any applicable laws.
https://precoro.com/terms
10. Data Portability and Deletion
10.1. Precoro is a custodian of Customer Data. During the term of using the Services and/or having an active Precoro Account, the Customer will be permitted to export or share certain Customer Data used for the provision of the Services and collaboration between Precoro and the Customer under these Terms. The Customer acknowledges and agrees that the ability to export or share Customer Data may be limited or unavailable after the Precoro Account is de-activated or Services are no longer provided to the Customer. Following the termination or expiration of any of the Services ordered or a de-activation of the Customer's Precoro Account, we will have no obligation to maintain or provide any Customer Data and may thereafter delete all Customer Data in our systems or otherwise in our possession or under our control. Customer Data is stored no longer than one year after the termination unless otherwise is not requested by any applicable laws.
https://precoro.com/privacy
資料託管公司
Precoro is hosted on DigitalOcean servers, providing end-to-end security and privacy features built in. Our team takes additional proactive measures to ensure a secure infrastructure environment.
應用程式/服務具有子處理器
no
認證與合規性
資料刪除請求程序
All our clients have the rights to:
- Require erasure of your personal data (‘the right to be forgotten’). If personal data is erased at your request, the Company will only retain such copies of the information which are necessary to protect our or third party’s legitimate interests, comply with governmental orders, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, or enforce any agreement you have entered into with the Company.
- Withdraw a consent for the processing of your personal data, where applicable. You may file a request at any time whatsoever to review any of your personal data that we have received from you and also update, correct or request to delete this information and/or instruct us not to use this information in the future.
Precoro is a fully GDPR compliant service. Read more about our Privacy Policy here.
https://precoro.com/privacy.html