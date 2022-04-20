Quests combine the simplicity of to-do lists with straightforward guidance and powerful integrations of external systems and applications. Enabling you to build empowering workflows that connect the what to the how. Simply start by writing down what needs to be done in reusable Quest Templates. Add descriptive icons, notes and links along the way. Set due dates and reminders on Quests, ensuring nothing ever falls through the cracks. Automatically escalate to another co-worker. Your customers and team will thank you! Create Quests for recurring team tasks, business processes, customer and employee onboardings, surveys, safety checklists or team playbooks. No matter if you are a team of 2 or 2,000. Harness the power of Questmate + Slack, here are three easy steps to set things up for you and your team: - Add Questmate to your Slack Workspaces by pressing "Visit Site to Install" and follow the instruction to successfully finish the account linking step.

- Add the "Post to Slack" completion action to any of existing Quests & select the channel to send results to.

- Create & submit a new Quest Run and test & see results & responses being posted right into your team channels.