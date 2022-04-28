Thinkladder Insight Finder

資料刪除請求程序

In general, when someone contacts our privacy@thinkladder.com or support@thinkladder.com with a request to delete data we explain the procedure for self-service data deletion. If the user specifically requests Thinkladder’s assistance to delete their data, we verify the request. For mobile app users this involves an email confirmation flow. For Slack users this involves opening their profile to confirm their UXXXXXXX member ID and then using this app to save an Insight for a specific date and time. Following verification of the request we internally escalate the verified request for deletion. Once the verified request has been reviewed and the deletion confirmed by the escalation point we notify the user that the deletion has been completed as requested.