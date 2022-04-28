Thinkladder Insight Finder

資料刪除請求程序
In general, when someone contacts our privacy@thinkladder.com or support@thinkladder.com with a request to delete data we explain the procedure for self-service data deletion.
If the user specifically requests Thinkladder’s assistance to delete their data, we verify the request. For mobile app users this involves an email confirmation flow. For Slack users this involves opening their profile to confirm their UXXXXXXX member ID and then using this app to save an Insight for a specific date and time. Following verification of the request we internally escalate the verified request for deletion. Once the verified request has been reviewed and the deletion confirmed by the escalation point we notify the user that the deletion has been completed as requested.
HIPAA 規範
no
儘管此應用程式可能符合 HIPAA 規定，但 Slack 並未與任何第三方應用程式提供者 (包含 Slack Marketplace 中的提供者) 簽訂商業夥伴協議，因此你有責任在啟用應用程式前，先確認提供者是否符合規範，並簽署適當的協議。