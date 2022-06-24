Anonymous Honestbot

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 The only reason we collect any personal data is to provide you with service. We are serious about user privacy, so no personal data is collected for marketing purposes.

資料封存與移除政策 When you uninstall Honestbot, all data about your Slack workspace is immediately removed from our database. Backups are retained for 30 days only.

資料儲存政策 We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the personal information submitted to us during transmission and once we receive it.

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 yes