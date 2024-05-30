資料保留政策
Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data retention policies and retention times for different data sets.
For Cyberday customer data the following are main principles:
- Customers can use a 14-day free trial
- After this the account is kept active, if the customer makes an order
- Non-active accounts are closed after trial ends or subscription is cancelled
- After an account has been closed for 3 months, account and its data is removed
資料封存與移除政策
Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data retention policies and retention times for different data sets.
For Cyberday customer data the following are main principles:
- Customers can use a 14-day free trial
- After this the account is kept active, if the customer makes an order
- Non-active accounts are closed after trial ends or subscription is cancelled
- After an account has been closed for 3 months, account and its data is removed
資料儲存政策
Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data processing policies and used data systems.
Data is stored on Heroku and backed up continuously for 4 days and automatically daily for longer periods.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud hosted in EU region, main database in AWS, backed up continuously for 7 days and weekly for 3 months.