隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data retention policies and retention times for different data sets. For Cyberday customer data the following are main principles: - Customers can use a 14-day free trial - After this the account is kept active, if the customer makes an order - Non-active accounts are closed after trial ends or subscription is cancelled - After an account has been closed for 3 months, account and its data is removed

資料封存與移除政策 Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data retention policies and retention times for different data sets. For Cyberday customer data the following are main principles: - Customers can use a 14-day free trial - After this the account is kept active, if the customer makes an order - Non-active accounts are closed after trial ends or subscription is cancelled - After an account has been closed for 3 months, account and its data is removed

資料儲存政策 Agendium Ltd maintains an ISO 27001 -certified ISMS that contains up-to-date data processing policies and used data systems. Data is stored on Heroku and backed up continuously for 4 days and automatically daily for longer periods.

資料中心位置 愛爾蘭

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud hosted in EU region, main database in AWS, backed up continuously for 7 days and weekly for 3 months.

資料託管公司 Heroku & AWS

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no