Pagerly is Slack rotation, oncall, shifts, tasks and incident management application that helps
_Create round-robin rotation schedules, or sync on-call (Pagerduty, Opsgenie) schedule with Usergroup, set up recurring reminders, schedule override, Assign Tasks, Status Pages, and monitor third party applicationJoin 1200+ teams with likes of 1Password, Disney+, Spotify, Loom to simplify Oncall Rotations, Incidence Response, Manage Support tickets on Slack:sunglasses: Use Cases
• Creates Rotation like @it-request :moneybag:
• Or , Sync On-call Schedule with UserGroup (With Pagerduty, OpsGenie)
• Setup L1, L2 support engineers with your custom escalation matrix.
• Assign Tasks :arrows_counterclockwise:
• Group Mention Multiple Oncalls Together like @frontend-oncall mentions Andriod, IOS and Web-oncalls
Example:
• @customer-support - Designate an individual as the primary point of contact for providing support throughout the day.
• @developer-on-call - Ensure team-wide focus by contacting the designated team liaison exclusively.
• @it-admin - Manage IT-related requests from team members:white_check_mark:Features *The old way:** :x:
Set up a spreadsheet or a shared calendar and manually add each member of your team to a round-robin. On the day of their assignment, remind the assignee manually.With Pagerly :white_check_mark:• Manage, Oncalls, and Threads on Slack
• Sync Oncall Schedule with Slack User Group ( @sre-on-call) for efficient communication and collaboration.
• You can create your own rotation schedule to avoid costs :moneybag::moneybag: for trivial tasks
• Instant Notification on Oncall Handover / Change
• Get Your Slack Channel Updated with Current Oncall
• Have Automated Response for Each Oncall Mention To Free Developer Time!!The old way: :x:
• Manually Check what the current status of Tickets on JIRA
• Manually creating tickets on Zendesk, Hubspot, Salesfoce, etc
• Missing following up on Action Items ?With Pagerly :white_check_mark:
Jira-Slack Integration
• Sync Jira and Slack
• Get Alerts on Jira Tickets Passing SLA
• Tickets and comments on Slack
• Get Detailed Oncall Handover ReportWith Pagerly :white_check_mark:
Customer Support Integration
• 2-way Sync Slack and Hubspot, Salesforce, Zendesk, etc
• SLA alerts on Tasks/Tickets
• Create tasks within Slack
• Automatically creat tickets and dedicated channel within Slack:exploding_head: Streamline Incidence Response
Enable swift incident response and resolution by seamlessly managing incidents directly within Slack's collaborative environment, like automating RCA post-mortem documents.With Pagerly :white_check_mark:
Status Pages
• Create and manage public/private status pages directly from Slack
• Automatically update component status during incidents
• Keep customers and internal teams informed in real-time
• Customize components, messaging, and incident history
• Reduce support load by proactively communicating outagesWith Pagerly :white_check_mark:
Monitor Third-Party Integrations
• Track health of external services like AWS, OpenAI, Stripe, etc
• Get instant alerts in Slack when any dependency is down
• Automatically create incidents when third-party outages occur
• Map dependencies to your services for better visibility
• Avoid blind spots and respond faster to external failures:handshake: Integrations
Pagerduty, OpsGenie, JIRA, Confluence, Google Sheets, Zendesk, Husbpot, Salesforce Google Docs and 4000+ dependent services . Feel free to place your request !:hammer_and_pick: Need Customisations/ Request
We are always open for any customisations and requests . Feel free to reach out to us.:money_mouth_face: Pay per Team ( NOT per User)