隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will delete or return all customer data, including Personal Data on termination of your Membership in accordance with the procedures set out in our Terms. This term shall apply except where we are required by the applicable law to retain some or all of the customer data, or where we have archived customer data on backup systems, which data we will securely isolate and protect from any further processing and delete in accordance with our deletion practices. You may request the deletion of your Adscook account after the expiration or termination of your Membership by sending a request to support@adscook.com

資料封存與移除政策 Adscook takes measures to delete users' Personal Information or keep it in a form that does not permit identifying the user when this information is no longer necessary for the purposes for which we process it unless we are required by law to keep this information for a longer period. When determining the retention period, we take into account various criteria, such as the type of products and services requested by or provided to the user, the nature and length of our relationship with the user, possible re-enrollment with our products or services, the impact on the services we provide to the user if we delete some information from or about the user, mandatory retention periods provided by law and the statute of limitations.

資料儲存政策 We will only keep Personal data for as long as it is necessary for the purposes set out in the Privacy Policy, unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law (such as tax, accounting, or other legal requirements). No purpose in this policy will require us to keep the Personal data for longer than 1 year past the termination of the user’s account. When we have no ongoing legitimate business need to process your personal information, we will either delete or anonymize it, or, if this is not possible (for example, because customer data has been stored in backup archives), then we will securely store and isolate it from any further processing until deletion is possible.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted

資料託管公司 AWS, MongoDB Atlas