Acquire.com

資料保留政策
Data is collected when MicroAcquire is installed and interacted with while installed on your workspace. You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing the MicroAcquire app from your workspace. Send your request to security@microacquire.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
資料封存與移除政策
You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing the MicroAcquire app from your workspace. Send your request to security@microacquire.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.
資料儲存政策
All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL, and at rest with AES-256, block-level storage encryption. All data is stored in the US.
資料託管詳細資料
In the cloud on AWS