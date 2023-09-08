Factors.AI
helps B2B go-to-market teams identify, qualify, and convert their next set of target accounts with industry-leading accounts intelligence and activation. Key features offered by Factors include: IP-based account identification, account and lead scoring, funnels and path analysis, multi-touch attribution, cross-channel marketing analytics, trigger-based workflow automations, and more.
Here’s what you can do with the Factors app:
1.) Identify anonymous companies visiting your website in real-time — including their Firmographics (company name, industry, location, etc) and intent signals (page views, ad views, time-spent, etc)
2.) Receive real-time alerts when ICP accounts are live on high-intent pages (/pricing, /product, etc)
3.) Route target accounts to their respective SDRs or account owners via dedicated Slack channels for instant outreach