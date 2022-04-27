Appbot: App review alerts & replies

隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 We will retain Personal Information for the period necessary to fulfil the purposes outlined in the Appbot Privacy Policy unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law.

資料封存與移除政策 We may be required to delete or remove all Personal Information we have on an individual upon request in the following circumstances: (a) Where the Personal Information is no longer necessary in relation to the purpose for which it was originally collected and/or processed; (b) When the individual withdraws consent; (c) When the individual objects to the processing and there is no overriding legitimate interest for continuing the processing; (d) The processing of the Personal Information was otherwise in breach of the GDPR; (e) The Personal Information has to be erased in order to comply with a legal obligation; and/or (f) The Personal Information is in relation to a child.

資料儲存政策 An individual who uses Appbot will be sending information (including Personal Information) to the United States where our servers are located. That information may then be transferred within the United States or back out of the United States to other countries outside of the individual’s country of residence, depending on the type of information and how it is stored by us. These countries may not necessarily have data protection laws as comprehensive or protective as those in your country of residence, however our collection, storage and use of Personal Information will at all times continue to be governed by the Appbot Privacy Policy.

資料中心位置 美國

資料託管詳細資料 Cloud-hosted

資料託管公司 AWS