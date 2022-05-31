FormalooBot

Formaloo: Your Business Data OS
Build beautiful forms, access-controlled databases, and highly customizable business apps without any code - all in one place.
How does this integration work?
With this integration, you can get instantly notified when you receive new data rows in your formaloos or when you receive new responses in your forms, surveys, and quizzes.
How to activate this?
Here you can see the full tutorial on how to use this integration: https://www.formaloo.com/en/how-to-connect-your-formaloo-to-slack/
Simply navigate to the integrations tab of your formaloo, click on "Connect to Slack" and select the desired channel you want to receive notifications and your data inside it, then hit save. That's it!
After that, every new response, new submission, and a new row will be sent to your desired channels instantly every time.
What's Formaloo?
Formaloo is a no-code collaboration platform that helps businesses create custom data-driven business applications and internal tools, automate their processes and engage their audience.
Formaloo helps thousands of businesses every day to collect, organize and understand their data. Formaloo helps teams collaborate and go from idea to execution in no time.
FAQs:
1. Can I get notifications on multiple channels at once?
Yes, add as many Slack channels as you want in the integrations tab of your formaloo. They can even be in different workspaces.
2. How can I disconnect a Slack channel to no longer receive any notification on it?
Just simply go to your formaloo's integrations tab and hit the X button right next to your channel's name and hit save. You will no longer receive messages on that channel.
3. How can I disconnect all Slack channels from my formaloos?
Just simply go to your formaloo's integrations tab and hit the "Disconnect all Slack channels" and hit save.
4. How can I manage my workspace and teams in Formaloo?
You can do it simply by going to your workspace settings and team management page inside your Formaloo dashboard, under your profile menu.
5. How can I delete my whole Formaloo account and workspace? Will it delete all my data as well?
Yes when you delete your Formaloo account, all your data will be deleted forever. This action cannot be undone. You can delete your account by opening a deletion request inside the Formaloo Ticketing section, on top of your dashboard.
6. Is Formaloo GDPR compliant?
Absolutely. We’ve taken various & enormous steps to ensure that we’re ready and compliant. We have reviewed our products and services, customer terms, privacy notices, and arrangements with third parties for compliance with the GDPR.
We added various features to let you control your data retention. We also offer GDPR-compliant DPA (Data Processing Addendum) for our enterprise customers that we’ll sign and become legally binding.
7. What is the Formaloo data retention policy?
We retain all your formloo's data for as long as your account is active. When you terminate or cancel your subscription, all your form data will be automatically deleted within 100 days.
8. What is the Formaloo data retention policy for non-EU users?
We retain all your formloo's data for as long as your account is active. When you terminate or cancel your subscription, all your form data will be automatically deleted within 100 days.
Useful links:
Our helpdesk and support section: https://help.formaloo.com/en/
Tutorials and videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/Formaloo
Security practices: https://help.formaloo.com/en/articles/6078629-security-practices-and-compliance-at-formaloo
Terms of service: https://www.formaloo.com/en/terms
Public roadmap: https://www.formaloo.com/en/roadmap/
If you need any help or have any questions, we would love to hear from you! Just send us a message.