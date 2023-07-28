資料保留政策
We take measures to delete your Personal Information or keep it in a form that does not permit identifying you when this information is no longer necessary for the purposes for which we process it, unless we are required by law to keep this information for a longer period. When determining the retention period, we take into account various criteria, such as the type of Services requested by or provided to you, the nature and length of our relationship with you, possible re-enrolment with our Services, the impact on the Services we provide to you if we delete some information from or about you, mandatory retention periods provided by law and the statute of limitations.
資料封存與移除政策
All customers may review, update, correct or delete the Personal Information in their registration profile by contacting us at support@suiteop.com or editing the relevant part of their profile. If you would like us to cancel your Account, please contact us and we will attempt to accommodate your request if we do not have any legal obligation or a legitimate business reason to retain the information contained in your Account.
資料儲存政策
Your personal information may be stored in the United States and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage third-party service providers, notably in the United States. As a result, your personal information may be transferred to countries outside your country of residence, which may have different data protection rules than in your country. While such information is outside of your country, it is subject to the laws of the country in which it is located and may be subject to disclosure to the governments, courts or law enforcement, or regulatory agencies of such other country, pursuant to the laws of such country.
However, our practices regarding your personal information will at all times continue to be governed by this Privacy Policy and, if applicable, we will comply with GDPR requirements to provide adequate protection for the transfer of personal information from the EU/EEA to another country, such as by using standard contractual clauses.