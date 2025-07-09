Your AI teammate inside Slack — for time tracking, productivity, and smart team management.

WebWork AI helps you manage work, understand your team, and get things done—just by talking.

Want to know who’s most productive, set up a standup, create a task, or check if today is a working day? Just ask.

No commands. No forms. No dashboards. WebWork AI understands your intent and takes action. With WebWork AI, You Can:

WebWork AI isn’t just here to answer questions—it’s here to do the work with you. Whether you're in Slack, WebWork Team Chat, or WebWork itself, just speak naturally and WebWork AI will take care of the rest. :spiral_calendar_pad: Run Standups Automatically

Ask WebWork AI to:

- Start a standup for your team

- Remind the channel when it’s time

It understands intent like:

“Set up daily standups at 10:30 in this channel”

“Remind my team to start the standup every morning” :white_check_mark: See and Manage Tasks

Need to stay on top of your work? Just say:

“Show me my tasks”

“List Sarah’s open tasks”

WebWork AI gives you personalized task lists—with deadlines, priorities and statuses. :birthday: Celebrate Birthdays

WebWork AI keeps your team spirit alive by:

- Notifying everyone on a teammate’s birthday

- Sending birthday messages

To enable birthday alerts, ensure each member’s birthday is filled in WebWork and their emails match in both WebWork and Slack. :date: Remind About Holidays

Using WebWork’s Holiday Management? WebWork AI will:

- Announce upcoming public or company holidays

- Let your team know whether it’s a working or non-working day

- Deliver a customized holiday message

“Is Monday a working day?”

“What holidays are coming up?” :bar_chart: Send Smart Reports in Slack

No more checking dashboards—WebWork AI can send:

- Daily or weekly team reports

- Attendance summaries

- Tracked time and performance insights

Just ask:

“Send a weekly report to #team-leads”

“Who was absent today?”

Or enable them automatically in Settings > AI Settings > Chat Automations :robot_face: No Commands. No Forms. Just Ask.

Instead of typing commands, just talk to WebWork AI naturally:

- “Create a task for Anna to review the UI design”

- “Start a standup for tomorrow at 9am”

- “Who was most productive this week?”

- “Any signs of burnout in the support team?”

WebWork AI understands what you mean—and acts.

Right inside Slack, WebWork, or WebWork Team Chat. Please note: AI assistant provides quick, data-driven insights based on your workspace tracking and performance data and is designed to be accurate.

However, as with any AI system, occasional inaccuracies may occur. About WebWork Time Tracker

WebWork is the all-in-one, AI-powered platform for managing time, performance, and people—from clock-in to payroll.

It combines intelligent time tracking, employee monitoring, productivity analytics, and workforce operations into one seamless system. With WebWork AI at its core, the platform doesn’t just record activity—it understands it, offers personalized guidance, and even takes action when needed.

Whether your team is remote, hybrid, or in-office, WebWork helps you:

- Track time and attendance automatically

- Monitor productivity and detect performance issues early

- Create tasks, projects, and standups with AI assistance

- Analyze team trends and prevent burnout

- Send smart reports to Slack or email

- Congratulate birthdays and notify about holidays

- Automate time-based payroll workflows :earth_africa: Built for Every Team — Across Every Industry

WebWork is one of the most trusted time tracking and workforce management platforms.

From software developers and legal teams to logistics crews and creative agencies, WebWork is used by over 26,000 companies to drive accountability, clarity, and operational efficiency.

It supports flexible work models and scales from small teams to global enterprises—making it the most adaptive time tracking solution available today.