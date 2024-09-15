資料保留政策
According to GDPR conventions we retain the data as long as needed for the user usage. Namely, when user ask for data removal or app removal we physically delete his data.
資料封存與移除政策
According to GDPR conventions we physically delete all user data upon 24 hours from enquiry.
資料儲存政策
Data is stored in AWS encrypted EBS discs, snapshotted on a daily bases.
LLM 保留設定
GPT-4o via Azure retains data for 30 days for monitoring, then deletes it. Data isn’t used for model training. Eligible customers can apply for Zero Data Retention (ZDR) to store no data. Retention settings are verified through Azure portal or CLI.
LLM 資料租戶政策
GPT-4o via Azure ensures data isolation in a multi-tenant environment, preventing unauthorized access between tenants. Data is processed securely, complying with privacy regulations, with no sharing across tenants.
LLM 資料常駐政策
Chat GPT-4o via Azure AI Service stores data in the geographic region specified by the customer. Azure ensures that customer data, including prompts and outputs, remains within the selected region to comply with data residency and regulatory requirements.