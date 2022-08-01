Add the functionality to embed Live streams and VOD from IBM Watson Media to your Slack workspace by installing the IBM Watson Media Video Streaming App - IBM Video Streaming for short.
Installation is quick and simple, an administrator of your Slack workspace may click the Add to Slack / Add Now button and configure which channels the App should be available in. From then on the IBM Video Streaming App will unfurl any video.ibm.com
content URL into an in-line video player. You do not need to have a Watson Media account either, just drop any shared URL / web address of a live stream or pre-recorded VOD page into the chat and the App will allow everyone to play the content right then and there without having to open a browser, and for all of your channel members to see and discuss together.
If you would like to broadcast your own Live content or upload VODs to share through Watson Media Video Streaming, you can create a Watson Media account at video.ibm.com
Please note that IBM Video Streaming does not play back Enterprise content.