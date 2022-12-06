Revoluspace - Desk Booking

資料保留政策
Data retention :
The User preference information is retained 5 years from full payment of the last service provided
Personal Data of users are retained for a period of 3 years from the last interaction initiated by the User
資料封存與移除政策
Data archival
Personal Data may be archived beyond the applicable periods for the purposes of researching, investigating, and prosecuting criminal offenses with the sole purpose of allowing, as needed, the provision of such Personal Data to the judicial authorities, or for other retention obligations, in particular for accounting or fiscal purposes. Archiving implies that this Personal Data will be subject to access restrictions and will no longer be available online but will be retrieved and kept on a secure and independent device.
資料儲存政策
Data storage policy ;
The Personal Data we process is stored by our hosting provider Amazon Web Services on servers located within the European Union However, the Company offers to its customers an option to host their Personal Data within the United States.