隱私權與資料控管

資料保留政策 Air retains customer data in accordance with SOC 2 criteria CC6.5. Air is certified for SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance. For more information on the general policies, please reach out to security@air.inc Air retains Customer data for as long as the account is in active status. Data enters an “expired” state when the account is voluntarily closed.

資料封存與移除政策 Air retains customer data in accordance with SOC 2 criteria CC6.5. Air is certified for SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance. For more information on the general policies, please reach out to security@air.inc Expired account data will be retained in Air's data storage for up to 365 days. After this period, the account and related data will be moved to an archive and then deleted permanently 90 days thereafter.

資料儲存政策 Air will store customer data in accordance with SOC 2 criteria CC6.1, CC6.7. Air is certified for SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance. For more information on the general policies, please reach out to security@air.inc

應用程式/服務具有子處理器 no