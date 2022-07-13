If you and your team use Slack to communicate internally, you can receive important Multicollab notifications in the Slack channel of your choice.
- Instant Slack notifications make collaborations with your team more accessible and allow collaborators to stay in the loop.
- You will get real-time updates for mentions, replies, and other comment activities of Multicollab in your Slack channel. This allows you to fit Multicollab in a place you know your team is checking all day.
- You can select your organization's Slack channel. So you will receive all types of Multicollab notifications on that channel.
You will get the below list of notifications:
- New comment
- Mentions team members in the comments
- Reply to comment
- Resolve a comment
- Assign comment threads
- Add an attachment to comment
- New suggestion
- Accept / reject suggestion
To integrate with Slack, you must be subscribed to the VIP plan. Don't have an account? start a free 14-day trial by visiting www.multicollab.com
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