Obsidian Security

資料保留政策

We apply a general rule of keeping data only for so long as is required to fulfill the purpose for which it was collected. However, in some circumstances, we will retain your personal data for longer periods of time. We will retain personal data for the following purposes: (i) as long as it is necessary and relevant for our operations, business needs and to provide the Websites and/or Platform, e.g. so that we have an accurate record of your dealings with us in the event of any complaints or challenge; and (ii) in relation to personal data from closed accounts (e.g., due to contract termination) to comply with applicable laws, prevent fraud, collect any fees owed, resolve disputes, troubleshoot problems, assist with any investigation, enforce the Websites' and/or Platform's terms and take other actions as permitted by law.