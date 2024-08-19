資料保留政策
When a user or organization disconnects the app, we delete the data associated with that user or organization. We will not retain any data from this integration after the disconnection.
資料封存與移除政策
Data pertaining to this integration is fully covered by our data retention. We will not archive or store any data after the user or organization has disconnected the app.
資料儲存政策
Our policy is to store customer data at the highest level of confidentiality. This puts customer data under the same protective measures as our own company financial data, internal authentication credentials, and source code.
資料託管公司
Google Cloud Platform