資料保留政策
We retain stored data until a user has closed their account or removed the app via Slack. Users can request information about their data, or for their data to be deleted by emailing support@conveer.app. It may take up to 30 days to delete the requested data.
資料封存與移除政策
We retain stored data until a user has closed their account or removed the app via Slack. Users can request information about their data, or for their data to be deleted by emailing support@conveer.app. It may take up to 30 days to delete the requested data. This includes any backups.
資料儲存政策
All data is encrypted via SSL/TLS when transmitted from our servers to your browser. The database backups are also encrypted. In addition, we go to great lengths to secure your data at rest.
資料託管詳細資料
Cloud-hosted through Amazon AWS, MongoDB, and Stripe.
資料託管公司
AWS, MongoDB, Stripe