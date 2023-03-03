Conveer lets you socialize and build rapport through meaningful, completely asynchronous conversations. Choose a channel, pick a day, time and frequency, and Conveer will post a question prompt right on queue. :exploding_head: Team-submitted questions right from within Slack! Ditch the boring ice-breakers and craft your own questions! :sparkles: Easy, automatic, async - Pick a day/time/frequency and Conveer will post a question from your queue. Colleagues can answer whenever, and wherever. :tada: Bring the team together - for a fun, regularly scheduled event that doesn’t disrupt work. :see_no_evil: No Pressure - Socialize the way you want. No time commitments, awkward video calls, or talking over one another. :fire: Great for all types of teams — large or small, and remote, hybrid, or together! More than a question of the day — make it an activity or a regularly scheduled discussion.