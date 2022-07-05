True customer success requires cross-functional collaboration, and CSMs are constantly working with non-CSMs from teams such as customer support, sales, and marketing to drive their portfolio customers to success. With this integration, authenticated CSMs from Freshdesk Customer Success will be able to go into a specific account and create a new Slack thread within existing Slack channels. Non-CSMs in Slack will see these threads created by CSMs and can collaborate with the CSMs without going into any other tools. When the thread is created, account-specific context is also visible to non-CSMs in Slack so that context is not lost. These threads of collaboration will be organized and accessible from within Freshdesk Customer Success thereby retaining all knowledge extracted in Slack. For CSMs to start creating threads in Slack, an admin has to

1. Authenticate Slack from Freshdesk Customer Success > IT Administration > Slack integration

2. Whitelist at least one public or private channel in Slack Notes

1. CSMs can only create threads in channels that have been whitelisted by the administrator

2. When an admin whitelists a private channel, CSMs creating threads from Freshdesk customer success will be added to these channels without approvals from existing members of the private channel. Channel members can remove the new CSMs from the private channel, but once whitelisted they can always return to the channel