Freshdesk Customer Success

資料保留政策
The default retention setting for Customer Data is to keep everything for as long as the app is not uninstalled. As soon as the app is uninstalled, the data is deleted.
資料封存與移除政策
Upon customer deletion, Freshworks deletes customer data from our production environments within 14 days of the account termination, and backups are deleted in 7 days.
資料儲存政策
Customer Data is stored at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Customer Data and our source code are automatically backed up nightly. The Operations team is alerted in case of a failure with this system.