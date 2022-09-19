Logikcull Legal Hold

Still sending legal hold notifications via email? Accelerate your process by sending them to Slack instead.
Logikcull Hold cuts legal hold management time from days to minutes. It allows you to streamline hold notices, reminders, and tracking, so you can ditch those impossible-to-understand and unreliable spreadsheets — and focus on what matters.
But you can take these efficiencies one step further.
By reaching custodians with legal hold notices through Slack — the platform they use (and trust) the most — you can get your holds instantly accepted and save valuable time. With Logikcull Hold for Slack, you can:
:heavy_check_mark:Supercharge your legal holds
Forget about reminding custodians via Slack to check their email for that legal hold notice and reassuring them it’s not a phishing attempt. You can now share it directly on Slack, and let custodians accept it from there.
:heavy_check_mark:Reduce risks
If your employees are skeptical about your legal hold notices, they have a very good reason to be. Spam and phishing attempts happen on a daily basis, and they are a huge risk for your company. Sharing legal holds via Slack increases security and reduces stress for your team.
:heavy_check_mark:Your legal holds process — on auto-pilot
As soon as your custodians accept the hold via Slack, your legal holds dashboard in Logikcull will get updated. From there, you can schedule reminders throughout the life of the hold and release any holds in a click for a fully automated legal holds process. How to get started:
:one: Visit Logikcull.com
to get your subscription and start using the platform
:two: Connect your Slack workspace to Logikcull from Logikcull’s “Cloud Upload” section
:three: Start sharing legal holds via Slack or importing your Slack data into Logikcull
:bulb: Need more info? See how it can make your legal holds process
faster and more secure.
:call_me_hand: New to Logikcull Hold? Request a demo
!